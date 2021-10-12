KL Rahul Preity Zinta Punjab Kings will part ways in IPL 2022 In Auction Shah Rukh Khan KKR Kaviya Maran SRH including 3 teams play big bets Indian rain money

However, franchisees are not sure about the available retention and the number of Right to Match (RTM) cards. As per the earlier rule, all teams can retain only 3-3 players, others will have to participate in the auction.

According to website Cricbuzz, KL Rahul may not be a part of Preity Zinta’s co-owned franchise Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He is likely to participate in the mega auction. KL Rahul was the top run scorer of Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. However, his performance as captain was mediocre. He failed to take Punjab Kings to the playoffs.

At the same time, according to media reports, three teams (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders) can play big bets on this Indian batsman in the mega auction (auction) for IPL 2022. Let us tell you that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to do a big auction for IPL 2022.

The journey of Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 was not special. She finished sixth in the group stage and was eliminated from the race for the playoffs. However, KL Rahul’s individual performance was superb. He scored 626 runs in 13 matches at an average of 62.60. He currently holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2021. Now KL Rahul is ready to separate himself from the Punjab team. KL Rahu was associated with the Punjab team in 2018. Since then he has been able to score more than 500 runs in a row.

The Kolkata Knightwriters, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have had a surprise IPL 2021. He lost 5 of his first 7 matches. He then made a tremendous comeback in the UAE stage and made it to the playoffs. Many players have done brilliantly for KKR in IPL 2021, but surprisingly it does not include the name of captain Eoin Morgan.

He is out of form. Morgan will turn 36 later this year. The BCCI will allow only a handful of players to be retained. In such a situation, the franchisee may be disillusioned with them. This is the reason why KL Rahul will be on KKR’s radar. The star batsman can be given a leadership role. The presence of Rahul and Andre Russell in the batting order will create fear in the minds of the opposition bowlers.

Rahul and RCB may reunite in IPL 2022 auction. Ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli had announced that he would step down from the captaincy of RCB after the tournament. Among the current players, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal are likely candidates to succeed Kohli.

De Villiers is in the final stages of his career. Not much is known about Chahal’s leadership skills. Maxwell has done well this season but teams may be hesitant to appoint a foreign player as captain. In such a situation, if Rahul goes for the auction, then RCB will not back down in raining money on him.

IPL 2021 has been a forgettable one for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The champion of the 2016 season failed to identify her best combination. He faced one humiliating defeat after another. To turn the team’s fortunes around, the management sacked David Warner as captain and handed over the reins to Kane Williamson. However, he too could not do much. His batting performance was also mediocre. Sunrisers Hyderabad hardly retain him before the mega auction.

Like RCB, SRH is also looking for a captain. In such a situation, his search may end in the form of KL Rahul. KL Rahul can open the innings and keep wickets. In addition, having a local player as captain will also allow SRH to field their best set of overseas players. The team expects that the Orange Army, led by KL Rahul, will do something which it has not been able to do in the last few years. In such a situation, if Kavya Maran was seen making every effort to take the services of Rahul, then no one should be surprised.