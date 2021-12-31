KL Rahul Reminds of Rahul Dravid Mohammad Kaif said in Funny Tweet Writing Marriage Party Orders Are Also Taken Here

KL Rahul, the star player of the Indian team, is undoubtedly a wonderful gift for India. He is also a wicket-keeper, an opener and also handles the team in the middle order when needed. He also specializes in pinch hitting. Seeing his all-round game, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif remembers the legendary Rahul Dravid.

Actually here the former Indian cricketer means that KL Rahul is an expert in doing everything. He wrote in the tweet that, ‘KL Rahul reminds me of Rahul Dravid. Always an essential player for the team. Opener, part-time wicketkeeper, lower order batsman, slip fielder, team troubleshooter and waiting captain. Party also takes wedding orders.

Undoubtedly KL Rahul is an important player of Team India. He also scored a brilliant century in the Centurion Test. He has been adjudged the Player of the Match after his historic win in this Test match. Apart from this, he has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He also bats for the team in the middle order on several occasions.

KL Rahul reminds me of Rahul Dravid. Always a selfless team man. Opener, spare wicket-keeper, late-order batsman, reliable slip-fielder, crisis manager and captain-in-waiting. Party, shaadi ke order bhi lete hein. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 30, 2021

Apart from this, you can see KL Rahul in a completely different style in IPL. Where he also captains, does wicketkeeping, also opens and also bats vigorously. In the upcoming ODI series too, if Rohit Sharma is not fit, then he can be seen taking charge of the team.

At some point of time, Rahul Dravid also had the same role in Team India. The current head coach of India has captained as well as wicketkeeping for the team for a long time. He has also been the team’s opener and has been a reliable batsman in the middle order as well. This is the reason why we can justify the similarity between KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid.