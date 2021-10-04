KL Rahul Score 500 Plus Runs In Four Consecutive Season In IPL

IPL 2021: Punjab is flopping in IPL 2021 but Punjab captain KL Rahul is consistently scoring runs and made a big record in his name. In the match against RCB, KL Rahul made a record which no Indian cricketer has been able to do so far.

The condition of Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 is not special. Punjab is struggling to make it to the playoffs. On Sunday, in the 48th match of the league, Punjab faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli. In this match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings. With this defeat, it has become more difficult for Punjab to make it to the playoffs. Although Punjab is flopping in IPL 2021 but Punjab captain KL Rahul is consistently scoring runs and made a big record in his name. In the match against RCB, KL Rahul made a record which no Indian cricketer has been able to do so far.

This record happened in the name of Rahul

Batting against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul scored 39 runs. With this, Rahul has completed his 500 runs in IPL 2021. Apart from this, he has become the Indian batsman to score more than 500 runs in IPL for four consecutive seasons. No other Indian batsman before Rahul has scored more than 500 runs in IPL for four consecutive seasons.

Rahul scored more than 500 runs in this season

KL Rahul scored 659 runs in IPL 2018 at an average of 54.91. At the same time, in IPL 2019, he scored 593 runs at an average of 53.90. In IPL 2020, Rahul scored 670 runs at an average of 55.83. So far in IPL 2021, Rahul has scored 528 runs in 12 matches. Before KL Rahul, two Indian cricketers had scored more than 500 runs in two consecutive IPL seasons. In this, former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar did not score more than 500 runs in two consecutive seasons in 2010 and 2011. At the same time, Virat Kohli did this work in 2015 and 2016.

Virender Sehwag shared memes

At the same time, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a meme on the Ku app on the defeat of Punjab Kings against RCB. In this, he took a jibe at Punjab Kings and the team’s mistress Preity Zinta. There is a scene in the meme which reads ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Mera Intakam Dekhtegi’. In its caption, he wrote, ‘Maxwell to Zinta.’ Sehwag has recently joined the Ku app popularly known as Desi Twitter.