KL Rahul Unwanted Record After Indian Team lost Second ODI To South Africa As Consecutive Fourth Loss in 2022

IND vs SA KL Rahul Unwanted Record: The Indian team has not got a single win so far in the year 2022. This year India has suffered four consecutive defeats including two Tests and two ODIs.

Indian team is facing continuous defeat on South Africa tour. After winning the Centurion Test match in the last days of 2021, Team India has lost the fourth match in a row in 2022. India has previously lost two Test matches and two ODIs in a row this year. At the same time, KL Rahul’s debut as captain has also been very bad.

After losing both the ODIs of the series played in Paarl in the name of KL Rahul, an unwanted record has been registered. He has become the 5th Indian captain to lose both the first ODI matches as a captain. Before him, Ajit Wadekar, Dilip Vengsarkar, K. This unwanted record has been registered in the name of Shrikant and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Also, this is South Africa’s third biggest win while chasing the target for India. Earlier, South Africa had defeated India in 1991 in Delhi by chasing 288 runs. In 2011 in Nagpur, South Africa defeated Team India by chasing the highest 297 runs. Apart from this, in 2001 also the team has defeated India by chasing 280 runs.

At the same time, in the 15 ODIs played at Boland Park in Paarl, this is the biggest goal chased here. Earlier in 2001, South Africa had chased 250 runs against Sri Lanka at this ground. In the first ODI of the series, the Indian team lost by 31 runs chasing 297 runs at this ground.

India’s fourth consecutive defeat in 2022

The Indian team has to face the fourth consecutive defeat in 2022. First of all, the Indian team had to face defeat in the Johannesburg Test. After this, the team lost the Test series after losing the Cape Town Test. After this, the team also had to face defeat in the first and second ODIs played in Paarl. In this way, the account of Team India’s victory in 2022 has not yet opened.

In the second ODI, the Indian team scored 287 runs for 6 wickets while playing first. In reply, the hosts scored 288 runs in 48.1 overs for the loss of just three wickets. With this, South Africa has taken an unassailable lead in the ODI series by 2-0. Earlier, the hosts had defeated Team India 2-1 in the Test series as well.