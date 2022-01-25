KL Rahul wrote Instagram emotional post after losing ODI series as Captain South African Keshav Maharaj says Jai Shri Ram

KL Rahul Unlucky Captain: KL Rahul is the first Indian captain, under whose leadership Team India has lost all three ODIs of the series. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul got the command of the team in the ODI series.

After losing the Test series against South Africa, the Indian cricket team led by KL Rahul also lost the ODI series. This was KL Rahul’s first series as captain. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul got the command of the team in the ODI series. However, he could not lead the team to victory in a single match.

Obviously he is very disappointed with such performance. Rahul’s disappointment was also reflected in his recent Instagram post. On the other hand, South African team spinner Keshav Maharaj also posted pictures on Instagram. In this, he expressed happiness over the team winning the series. The special thing is that he also wrote Jai Shri Ram.

Rahul shared a picture with teammates on Instagram. In its caption, he wrote, ‘Difficult journeys help you to be better and stronger. The outcome may not have been in our favor, but we will learn from our mistakes. It was a moment of great honor and pride for me to lead the country. I cannot describe it in words.

He further wrote, ‘Work never stops, because we focus on getting better and never give up. Thank you all for your support.’ His girlfriend Athiya Shetty also made a heart-winning comment on Rahul’s post. The Bollywood actress shared a heart emoji.

Apart from this, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have also commented on KL Rahul’s post. KL Rahul is the first Indian captain, under whose leadership Team India has lost all three ODIs of the series.

On the other hand, South African cricketers were seen immersed in celebration after achieving a memorable win against Team India. South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has shared pictures of the South African team on Instagram.

Keshav Maharaj wrote in its caption, ‘This has been a great series for us. I can’t be more proud of this team than this. How far have we come? Now is the time to regroup and accept the next challenge. Long live Rama.’ On this post of his, many people wrote Jai Shri Ram in response.