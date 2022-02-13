Sports

Klay Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers

11 seconds ago
In the fourth quarter, Clay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points, Stephen Curry created a clutch layup with 46 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors smashed another scoring milestone by holding the Los Angeles Lakers to 117-115 on Saturday night.

Curry finished with 24 points and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points to help the Warriors finish the two-game losing streak. Golden State has not lost three in a row this season.

Thompson’s big night came in front of his father, former NBA player Michael Thompson, who works for Lakers Radio Broadcasting.

“It was something special for my dad to do,” Thompson said. “I don’t think he’s seen me play for years. I know he’s proud of me, and it’s always fun.”

James had 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but Curry missed the first free throw after attempting a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left. He made the second and deliberately missed the third but could not chase the rebound in time to take the shot.

“It hurts,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “We got up at six for a few minutes of play. Just one of those nights where a lot of bad bounces didn’t get in our way.”

The night before, James extended his 25-point or more streak to 22 games and surpassed Karim Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in the NBA, including the regular season and post-season, with 44,157. James tied Abdul-Jabbar’s 44,149 mark in the first half, then surpassed it with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

Abdul-Jabbar still holds the career record of regular-season games with 38,387 points, which is considered to be more prestigious among the two scoring milestones. James, with 36,526, is also closing.

“We had a chance to win a big game tonight,” James said. “But throughout my career, whenever I’ve been associated with some of the greats, I’ve always been in awe.”

Thompson, who is back this season after a 941-day absence with a pair of serious leg injuries, made 12 of 22 shots and three three-seconds in the fourth quarter.

“I picked up the game at a time when we really needed him,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “He got hot and took over the game as he struggled to find a groove for our offense. Clay special. It goes beyond making shots. He brings an electric current to the building that is hard to measure.”

This was Thompson’s highest point since he scored 43 against the Knicks on January 8, 2019.

The Warriors needed it on a night when Curry fought back from the siege. The NBA’s 3-point King 8 out of 1 was beyond the arc but filled it with 9 for 9 in the free throw.

Jonathan Cuminga added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors.

Russell Westbrook returned after missing a game and came out of his scoring slump with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lakers.

The Warriors led Auto Porter Jr.’s lay-up before Thompson’s Corner 3 at 15 and the Lakers closed the gap, and Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer led to a 65-62 half in the half.

Curry and Cuminga combined for 33 points in the 19-for-12 in the first half.

Game blocks

Austin Reeves chases Thompson from behind and blocks a potential layout during the Lakers’ run for the fourth quarter opening. This is the ninth block of the season for the 6-foot-5 rookie guard.

Quotable

“She’s just staring at his face, a bounce in her footsteps and you can feel it coming.” – Kerr watches Thompson during his fourth quarter game

Tip-INS

Lakers: Vogel was given a technical foul in the fourth quarter. Assistant coach Phil Handy got one during the timeout after James’ thunderous one-handed push in the first quarter.

Warriors: Curry needs four steels to tie Chris Mullin to a franchise record for stealing. Curry has 1,356. … Andre Igudala (tight back) misses his third game in a row.

Coming next

Lakers: Face the Jazz in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Lakers lost the season series last year but beat Utah 101-95 in January.

Warriors: Take to the streets to play Clipper on Monday. Golden State has won three of the last four against the Clippers, including twice this season.

