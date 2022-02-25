Klitschko brothers, hall of fame boxers, vow to defend Ukraine, say Putin wants to ‘restore fallen empire’



Vladimir Klitschko, a former Ukrainian boxer who dominated the sports heavyweight division with his brother and current Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko in the 2000s, called on Western democracies to unite in an effort to protect the country from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Restore a fallen empire whose death he never accepted.”

In a LinkedIn blog post on Thursday, Klitschko accused Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine’s livelihood and said the attacks on the Eastern European nation were the result of years of “weakening of Western democracy”.

Russia’s air strikes on Ukraine on Thursday morning, the largest military operation on the continent since World War II, rained down on Moscow as Moscow continued to reject international norms with renewed confidence. Both Hall of Fame fighters have taken an oath to defend their homeland.

As the two sides continue to fight each other, the former heavyweight champion writes that Putin seeks to restore Russian dominance over much of the world.

“Putin wants to question the geopolitical balance across Europe, he dreams of being the protector of the Slavic people wherever he is, and he wants to restore a fallen empire whose death he never accepted,” he said.

Hours after the start of the Russian military campaign, President Biden accused Putin of trying to retake the Soviet Union, a communist dictatorship that surrounded several countries and then collapsed in the early 1990s after a decade-long Cold War with the United States.

“He has a much bigger ambition than Ukraine. He really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union. That’s what this is all about,” Biden said.

In his post, Klitschko said that the Russian leader “sees our continent through distorted spectacles, spectacles of a glorious past.” He warned that the plan to oust Ukraine’s leaders would force world democracies to start thinking about regime change in Moscow.

“The Ukrainian people have chosen democracy. But: democracy is a fragile regime,” he wrote. “Democracy cannot defend itself; it requires the will of the people, the commitment of all. Basically, there is no democracy without democracy.”

Earlier this month, Ukraine was preparing for a possible invasion, with Vladimir, 45, enlisted in the army’s reserve.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klitsko, told Good Morning Britain that he was ready to take up arms against Russian forces.

“It’s already a bloody war,” he said. “I have no choice. I have to do it. I will fight.”

Active Ukrainian boxers also focused on the conflict. Victor Postel, a former light-welterweight champion, fights Gary Antuan Russell in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“The situation in Ukraine has improved a lot in the last few days, it’s hard to think about it, but I try to focus on the fight and try not to follow the news,” he told a news conference on Thursday. “My family is in the middle of everything. But I’m going to get my people there and my family is safe.”