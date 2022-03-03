Klitschko brothers have message for Russia, Vladimir Putin: ‘We are not going to surrender’



Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight boxing champion, Told Reuters On Thursday, Ukrainians will continue to defend their homeland from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian invaders.

Klitschko joined Vladimir’s brother during a Skype interview with the outlet.

“Thousands, thousands of people have already been killed in this war against Ukraine. And unfortunately this number will only increase,” Vitaly Klitschko said while speaking from a shelter operating from Kyiv.

“We are not going to surrender. We have no place to retreat.”

Klitschko said only half of Kyiv’s population remains, and authorities have helped many orphans move to Poland and Germany.

“The situation is tense, people are worried,” Klitschko said. “The city needs peace and peaceful skies … Kiev residents have been in their basement nonstop for a week now because the air strike alarm is going off all the time.”

Klitschko acknowledged that Russia was trying to occupy Kyiv and called on the Russians to challenge Putin.

“You are a tool in the hands of one person with an ambition – to revive the Soviet Union … for one person’s ambition, we are paying a very high price,” Klitsko added.

Vladimir Klitschko added that “there is no reason to invade Ukraine.”

“It’s complete madness … what is happening is terrorism. It is happening in 2022. It is something that one cannot understand,” said Vladimir. “You don’t know if you’re going to do it all day tomorrow. That night, hearing the sound of explosions all night and shooting in the street, it makes you anxious.

“We are really counting the hours here. We have no time. We need to act now. We need to stop this madness. The money that Russia is getting is being used to buy deadly weapons that are killing Ukrainians.”