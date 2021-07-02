KMPlayer 31.06.291 APK for Android – Download



KMPlayer is a video player. That allows you to watch almost any movie or clip on your Android device. It supports various codecs and high definition services.

KMPlayer is the perfect playback tool that can play all types of subtitles and video. KMPlayer is compatible with an impressive list of file formats, including the following m1v, m2v, Mkv, MOV, mp2, mp4, mp4v, MPEG, MPEG1, MPEG2, OGX, rec, rm, tod, VOB, and WMV, among many others. You can also enjoy your movies with crystal clear image quality on DVD and Blu-ray. It also has several interesting features, such as the possibility of using touch shortcuts. Color adjustment, change brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, gamma information. Zoom in and move the video you’re watching. You can fully customize subtitles through its management options. It also can record audio and video files.

KMPlayer allows you to customize the interface. There is also the option to use advanced image processing functions to make changes to the video and sound output. Select and specify player options with one click. Beautiful music and video playback UI. Video and music timer function. Create a video and music playlist. Some apps like KMPlayer are VLC media player.

It is an excellent video player. which allows you to watch hundreds of movies and series on your Android device. Download KMPlayer if you need a free app from the Video Players & Editors category for your device but you will need Android 4.3 version or higher to install this app. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install it by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about KMPlayer, then you may visit kmplayer help center for more information