KN-95 masks available at Aviation Mall

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Well being Companies has distributed KN-95 face masks across the county this week, in an effort to proceed supplying residents with the instruments they want by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are loads extra in inventory.

Face masks are available at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, at the doorway close to 99 Restaurant, in addition to at the mall’s Goal and Peter Harris areas. Extra masks are in inventory at Warren County Municipal Heart in Lake George.

Warren County’s new coronavirus case information for Thursday included 130 new instances. There have been 15 hospitalizations, down by 1 from Wednesday. 10 of these hospitalized have been totally vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19, with two having acquired booster photographs.

Warren County and New York State contact tracers have seen 691 optimistic coronavirus instances over the past 5 days. The 7-day common take a look at positivity price sits at 15.8%.

Warren County is facilitating upcoming coronavirus vaccine clinics on Friday, Jan. 21, at Johnsburg Central College, and Thursday, Jan. 27, at Warrensburg Central College. Each clinics are open to the general public. Clinics are additionally held at Warren County Municipal Heart on Tuesdays, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.