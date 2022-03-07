Knicks dominate Clippers to snap 7-game skid



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

RJ Barrett had 24 points and nine rebounds and the Knicks dominated Sunday night’s 116-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers which snatched New York’s seven-game losing streak.

Emmanuel Quickley added 21 points from the bench and Cam Reddish had 15 of his 17 points in the fourth for the Knicks, who used big scoring runs to start the second and fourth quarters of a game where they were leading by 32 points.

“The fight tonight was from start to finish,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “Hopefully we can make it.”

Reserve Amir scored 16 points to lead the Coffee Clippers, whose five-game winning streak ended in the hands of one of the worst teams in the East.

“It’s great to have this win. We needed it badly,” said Mitchell Robinson. “They were playing very well.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Knicks scored the first 10 points of the fourth inning, which led the Reddish eight, extending their lead to 90-68. Barrett was the only starter against the Clippers’ reserve until he had five minutes left.

The Knicks use another strong start in the third to take the 74-48 lead. They opened with 15-8, six from Robinson and four from Barrett.

“The ball was spinning and the power was high,” Robinson said.

Reggie Jackson misses a one-handed dunk during the 20-6 Sport which sent the Clippers back to fourth place 80-68. Coffey hit a 3-pointer and four free throws to score five goals.

“They came with more energy than we did and they look like they wanted more of it,” Coffee said.

The Knicks created a 19-point lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Clippers 34-18. New York opened with 16 straight points, 7 free throws and eight points from Barrett. He finished with 16 points in the quarter.

“The tone of the game was set in the first five minutes,” said Thibodeau.

The Clippers failed to score until the second half on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer – one of three in that period. Before New York closed at 11-3, they reduced their lead to 11 points to take a 59-40 lead at halftime.

“They played well and we played badly,” said Clippers coach Tyrone Lu. “In this combination you will get a 30-point blowout. They were hungry for victory.”

Tip-INS

Knicks: The road has been improved to 13-19. … Julius Randall was fined লি 50,000 by the league for pushing Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, for refusing to contact the referee in an attempt to settle the dispute on Friday and refusing to take part in its subsequent investigation. … Taj Gibson did not play due to illness.

Clippers: They went 57-43. … Paul George, with a torn ligament in his right elbow, has been shooting with his right hand since December, which coach Tyrone Lu said “I think it’s much better.” … their five-game winning streak includes three wins against the Lakers and two wins against Houston.

Coming next

Knicks: Back-to-back in the second game Monday in Sacramento.

Clippers: Tuesday at Golden State. The Clippers have won by 15 points last month and 1-2 vs. Warriors this season.