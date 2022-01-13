Knicks End Mavericks’ 6-Game Win Streak With Victory – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 32 factors, Mitchell Robinson had a season-high 19 and the New York Knicks snapped the Dallas Mavericks‘ six-game successful streak with a 108-85 victory Wednesday evening.

Robinson threw down three dunks in a strong third quarter for the Knicks, who gained for the fourth time in 5 video games and returned to .500 at 21-21. He shot 9 for 10 from the sphere and had 10 rebounds.

“I believed RJ, monster sport. Mitch, monster sport,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stated. “Which will have been the very best sport of the 12 months for our starters. Actually performed arduous and performed effectively.”

The Knicks stated Barrett, 21, turned the youngest participant in franchise historical past with consecutive 30-point video games. He was 9 for 11 for 21 factors after halftime.

Julius Randle completed with 17 factors, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Booed within the final sport after holding his thumb all the way down to the group final week, he gave followers nothing to be mad about with a powerful all-around sport.

The Knicks began 5-1 after returning to the playoffs final season for the primary time since 2013. However they hadn’t been .500 since a Dec. 7 victory at San Antonio left them 12-12, till their present stretch of seven wins in 10 video games.

“I believe we’re going to search out success if we proceed to do the little issues and simply proceed to work and be constant all through the remainder of the season,” Barrett stated. “So long as we try this, we’ll put ourselves in place.”

Luka Doncic had 21 factors and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had gained six straight for the primary time since 2016 and had been in search of their longest successful streak since an eight-game run of their 2010-11 NBA championship season.

However after ending Chicago’s nine-game win streak of their final sport, the Mavericks clanged their option to an 8-for-37 evening (21.6%) from 3-point vary. Doncic had solely 5 assists, partially as a result of his teammates missed so many open seems to be behind the arc — although he was just one for 9 there himself.

Dallas remained with out coach Jason Kidd and former Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis due to well being and security protocols.

“Their 3-point capturing for the entire sport and Barrett the best way he performed within the second half was robust on us,” performing coach Sean Sweeney stated.

The Knicks opened an 11-point lead within the last minute of the primary quarter after consecutive baskets by Barrett and that was nonetheless the margin after they took a 56-45 lead into halftime.

With the Knicks main 58-51, Robinson dunked dwelling an offensive rebound after which scored on one other observe shot. A 3-pointer by Barrett was adopted by one other dunk by Robinson earlier than Randle’s three-point play capped the 11-0 run and made it 69-51.

It wasn’t actually shut once more. When Dallas acquired inside 14 within the fourth, Robinson turned one other offensive rebound right into a three-point play and he adopted with yet one more dunk that made it 95-76.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas was led by an performing head coach for its second straight go to to Madison Sq. Backyard. Final April, it was Jamahl Mosley, now teaching Orlando, stepping in for Rick Carlisle. … Jalen Brunson had 14 factors, seven rebounds and 6 assists.

Knicks: Kemba Walker missed his sixth straight sport with a sore left knee, with Thibodeau once more saying the purpose guard was near returning. … Evan Fournier scored 13 factors.

PLAN FOR PLAYING

Although Walker hasn’t performed since showing in each ends of a back-to-back on Dec. 28 and 29, Thibodeau didn’t rule out Walker taking part in two straight nights sooner or later. He stated that might be decided with enter from the participant and medical employees.

“I believe they’ll strategy it the identical means. They’ll speak to him to see the place he’s and if he can go, he’ll go, and if he can’t go and it’s smarter to offer him that sport off, give him that sport off. So, proper now we’ve acquired guys again, so we’ve good depth.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Moreover Porzingis, the Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr., Frank Ntilikina, Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke and Theo Pinson are all former Knicks.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Go to Memphis on Friday.

Knicks: Go to Atlanta on Saturday.

