Sports

Knicks great Charles Oakley says Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘come off the bench’ during his era

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Knicks great Charles Oakley says Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘come off the bench’ during his era
Written by admin
Knicks great Charles Oakley says Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘come off the bench’ during his era

Knicks great Charles Oakley says Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘come off the bench’ during his era

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A fan of former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley superstar Giannis Antetokunampo, especially Antetokunampo after leading the Milwaukee Box to their first NBA Championship last year. But Oakley doesn’t believe the two-time league MVP would have been good enough to start a team in Oakley’s era.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Milwaukee boxer Giannis Antetoconmpo tries to overtake Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis in the second half of Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Milwaukee.

Milwaukee boxer Giannis Antetoconmpo tries to overtake Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis in the second half of Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Milwaukee.
(AP Photo / Mori Gash)

Oakley, who appeared in “SLAM Magazine”No pump meshThe podcast, earlier this month, said Antetokounmpo had to struggle because it did not have an influential post run.

“He’s doing his job. I was skeptical because he couldn’t make a jump shot (or) a free throw. After what he did last year, he won me over,” Oakley explained. “He couldn’t be strong during the day … he struggled. They would force him to shoot a jump shot. He wouldn’t step a euro into the basket. Someone would knock his head off.”

The son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, other American basketball players have left Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Milwaukee boxing forward Giannis Anteokoumpo, 34, ran on the court during the first half of a precision game against the Utah Jazz on October 13, 2021 in Salt Lake City.

Milwaukee boxing forward Giannis Anteokoumpo, 34, ran on the court during the first half of a precision game against the Utah Jazz on October 13, 2021 in Salt Lake City.
(AP Photo / Rick Bomber)

READ Also  The artistic swimming world knows it has a concussion problem.

Oakley added, “He will be back on the bench that day.”

Podcast host Ahmed Smith responded, expressing surprise, “Twice MVP coming off the bench? Giannis? His age is 6-10, 280 (pounds), he can run like a gazelle.”

“He’s not 280, he’s about 260, 250,” Oakley replied. Listed at েট 6-11 and 2 242 on the roster of the Antetokunumpo box.

Milwaukee boxing forward Giannis Antetokunampo reacts after being knocked out in the first half of Game 5 of the second round play-off series on June 15, 2021 in New York.

Milwaukee boxing forward Giannis Antetokunampo reacts after being knocked out in the first half of Game 5 of the second round play-off series on June 15, 2021 in New York.
(AP Photo / Cathy Willens)

Oakley, who was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the ninth pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, was traded to the Chicago Bulls and played alongside legend Michael Jordan. In 1988, Oakley was traded to the Knicks and was part of the team that made it to the 1994 NBA Finals. Oakley has played alongside Patrick Ewing, John Stark, Anthony Mason and Mark Jackson.


#Knicks #great #Charles #Oakley #Giannis #Antetokounmpo #bench #era

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Joe Root of the Indian team: Joe Root said we will continue to play our way: Joe Root said that we will continue to play our way

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment