Knicks great Charles Oakley says Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘come off the bench’ during his era



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A fan of former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley superstar Giannis Antetokunampo, especially Antetokunampo after leading the Milwaukee Box to their first NBA Championship last year. But Oakley doesn’t believe the two-time league MVP would have been good enough to start a team in Oakley’s era.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Oakley, who appeared in “SLAM Magazine” No pump mesh The podcast, earlier this month, said Antetokounmpo had to struggle because it did not have an influential post run.

“He’s doing his job. I was skeptical because he couldn’t make a jump shot (or) a free throw. After what he did last year, he won me over,” Oakley explained. “He couldn’t be strong during the day … he struggled. They would force him to shoot a jump shot. He wouldn’t step a euro into the basket. Someone would knock his head off.”

The son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, other American basketball players have left Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Oakley added, “He will be back on the bench that day.”

Podcast host Ahmed Smith responded, expressing surprise, “Twice MVP coming off the bench? Giannis? His age is 6-10, 280 (pounds), he can run like a gazelle.”

“He’s not 280, he’s about 260, 250,” Oakley replied. Listed at েট 6-11 and 2 242 on the roster of the Antetokunumpo box.

Oakley, who was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the ninth pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, was traded to the Chicago Bulls and played alongside legend Michael Jordan. In 1988, Oakley was traded to the Knicks and was part of the team that made it to the 1994 NBA Finals. Oakley has played alongside Patrick Ewing, John Stark, Anthony Mason and Mark Jackson.