Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson asks for help finding missing father: ‘Come home, Pops’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Mitchell Robinson is asking for help.

The New York Knicks Center posted an emotional story on Instagram on Monday asking people to help find her father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Robinson wrote on Instagram, “I don’t know any place where the devil will hide you … come home, pops”.

Robinson also posted about his missing father on Snapchat. On February 13, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola, Florida released information about his father’s vital statistics and where he was last seen. Robinson shared the post to raise awareness about the situation.

Robinson’s father was last seen on February 11.

Robinson wrote on Snapchat, “My dad is missing. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 850-436-9620.”

Robinson, a Pensacola native, was drafted by Knicks in 2018 with the 36th overall pick.

In 53 games this season, Robinson averaged 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.