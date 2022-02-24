Sports

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson asks for help finding missing father: ‘Come home, Pops’

17 seconds ago
Mitchell Robinson is asking for help.

The New York Knicks Center posted an emotional story on Instagram on Monday asking people to help find her father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Mitchell Robinson, 23, of the New York Knicks, blocks the ball during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 14, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

(Getty Images via Brian Babineau / NBAE)

Robinson wrote on Instagram, “I don’t know any place where the devil will hide you … come home, pops”.

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks walks the court before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 14, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

(Getty Images via Brian Babineau / NBAE)

Robinson also posted about his missing father on Snapchat. On February 13, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola, Florida released information about his father’s vital statistics and where he was last seen. Robinson shared the post to raise awareness about the situation.

Robinson’s father was last seen on February 11.

Robinson wrote on Snapchat, “My dad is missing. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 850-436-9620.”

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks driving in a basket during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 14, 2022.

(Getty Images via Brian Babineau / NBAE)

Robinson, a Pensacola native, was drafted by Knicks in 2018 with the 36th overall pick.

In 53 games this season, Robinson averaged 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

