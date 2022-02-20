Sports

Knicks’ Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

20 seconds ago
Knicks’ Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle
Obi Topin won the Slam Dunk competition, scoring 47 in his final Dunk when Juan Toscano-Anderson needed to do more than keep the ball in the basket after failing in his previous attempt.

In a disappointing finale on All-Star Saturday, the four dunks occasionally walked away from the judging panel of the Hall of Famers with an expressionless look on their faces.

Topin, a New York Knicks forward, defeated Tuscano-Anderson of Golden State in the final round to win the event and finish second as a Rocky.

Houston rookie Jalen Green and Orlando guard Cole Anthony failed to advance. Anthony couldn’t make his second sting and hit his thumb with the rim.

Knox holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge Dunk competition, part of the NBA All-Star Basketball Game Weekend, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cleveland, New York Knox OB Topin.

(AP Photo / Charles Grace)

The big man was the big winner in the 3 point competition.

Minnesota All-Star Carl-Anthony Towns showed off his long-range shooting skills and was an amazing winner of the event, scoring 29 points in his final round.

The Towns lost to Clippers’ Luke Kennard and Atlanta’s Trey Young in the final round.

Towns has long considered himself the best shooting big man in the game and has promised that he will continue to support his pride with a victory.

“I needed this trophy to prove it,” Towns said.

Patty Mills of Brooklyn, Fred Vanvalit of Toronto, Jack Lavin of Chicago, Desmond Ben of Memphis and CJ McCullum of New Orleans have failed to advance.

Organizer Cleveland Cavaliers was the first winner of the Restructured Skills Challenge.

Rookie Evan Mobli nailed his team to victory in his first attempt with a half-court shot, leaving the Cavs to finish the final in 5.5 seconds.

All-Star Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were the other members of the winning team to start All-Star on Saturday.

Cady Cunningham of Detroit, Scotty Burns of Toronto, and Josh Giddy of Oklahoma City were runners-up in the competition, combining shooting, passing, and dribbling.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex took third place.

The Antetokounmpo brothers obviously enjoyed competing together as a team. There was employment and all smiles from the beginning of the challenge. They were asking the referees to review the video at the end of the passing part of the event.

Still to come is the 3-point shooting and dunk competition.

