Know about Atal Pension Yojana, Premium and other benefits – You can get Rs 5000 monthly pension by investing Rs 210 every month

The scheme has been started by the central government not only for the government employees but also to get less salary and to secure the future of the people working in the unorganized sector. The name of this pension scheme is Atal Pension Yojana. In which you can become entitled to get a pension of Rs 5000 every month by investing Rs 210 every month.

Let us tell you that this pension scheme was started by the Central Government in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2015. Any Indian citizen of 18 to 40 years of age can invest in this scheme and take advantage of pension. To take advantage of the pension scheme, it is mandatory for you to have an account in the bank or in the post office. In this scheme, the account holders start getting pension after 60 years.

Pension up to Rs 5000 is available: Five types of slabs have been prepared for you in Atal Pension Yojana. In which you can choose according to your investment amount and age. In fact, in this pension scheme, you can get a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 4000 and Rs 5,000. To get this pension scheme, it is mandatory for you to have a savings account, Aadhar number and mobile number.

Such benefits are available: Your age is very important to invest in this pension scheme. The sooner you will be connected with this pension scheme. You will get more benefit. If someone invests in the pension scheme at the age of 18, he will get a monthly pension of Rs 5000 every month after the age of 60, but he will have to deposit Rs 210 per month.

Separate investment amount for each slab: Where to get a pension of Rs 5000 in a month, Rs 210 will have to be invested every month. At the same time, to get a pension of 1000 rupees, you have to deposit 42 rupees per month. For a pension of Rs 2000, you will have to deposit Rs 84 a month, Rs 126 for a pension of Rs 3000 and Rs 168 every month for a pension of Rs 4000.

Tax benefits: People investing in Atal Pension Yojana are given tax benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Income Tax Act 80C. From this, the taxable income of the subscribers is deducted. There is an additional tax benefit of up to Rs 50,000 in special cases. In this way, deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh is available in this scheme.

Such death benefits are available: If the person investing in this scheme dies in the middle, then his wife becomes the nominee by default. The wife gets all the benefits. The wife is also given the same pension as the subscriber. In case the wife is not alive, the nominee who has been made by the subscriber gets the benefit of the corpus fixed for this.





