Know about cashless mediclaim policy while getting health insurance, the real game is hidden in the term and condition

If you take a health insurance policy, then it is necessary to pay attention to what is covered in it and what is not.

A health insurance policy also protects your savings by saving you the cost of your treatment. However, the way health expenses are rising, your insurance cover may fall short. In such a situation, you may be in a dilemma that to what extent do you need this insurance and which health insurance would be better for you. If you take a health insurance policy, then it is necessary to pay attention to what is covered in it and what is not. We are going to tell you what you should know about health insurance.

Benefits of health insurance

Having a health insurance policy with you can save your savings in case of any emergency. Medical expenses have increased a lot, be it the cost of medicines or surgery… all this has become very expensive. In such a situation, health insurance can help you a lot. Apart from this, you can get cashless treatment i.e., you do not have to spend any money out of your pocket. Through this you can also get tax exemption.

pay attention to these things

While taking a health insurance policy, you have to keep in mind which policy is getting cashless treatment. Also, its term and condition needs to be well understood. Also, you have to pay attention to whether the policy covers post-hospitalisation and pre-hospitalisation expenses. You should also know about the day care facility whether it is being covered in the policy or not.

Also, make sure that there is no limit / cap of any kind in the said policy. The cost of treatment will be covered in the policy or you will also have to pay some part of it from your pocket, you should be aware of these things. Before buying a health insurance policy, also keep in mind whether pre-existing diseases are covered or not.

avoid these mistakes

While taking a policy through an agent, you may not be able to compare the policy and premium of another company, so by applying for a policy online, you can see the premiums fixed by many companies and take the policy according to your convenience and need. can. Through this, you can see what things are covered in which policy and what is not.

Apart from this, an important thing is that any company whose policy you are going to take, gather some information about that how the track record of the said company has been in the case of claims.