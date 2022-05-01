Know About CIA first chief technology officer indian origin man nand mulchandani

Indian-origin Nand Moolchandani has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer of the US intelligence agency Central Intelligence Agency. Significantly, for the first time, the CIA has announced the appointment of a Chief Technology Officer. The CIA gave this information through a tweet late on 29 April. Nand Moolchandani has studied from a school in Delhi.

The CIA wrote about the appointment that the agency would benefit from Moolchandani’s more than 25 years of experience to further the mission of the CIA. CIA has informed in a blog post that Moolchandani has more than 25 years of experience in working in private, startup and government sectors.

The CIA said that Nand Moolchandani has served in Silicon Valley and the US Defense Department for many years. He has worked in the field of cyber security. CIA Director William J Burns said the appointment of Nand is a big step for the agency. Because the US intelligence agency is focusing its attention on dealing with cyber security threats. In such a situation, improving the strategy to deal with these threats is an important goal.

What he said on his appointment: Let us tell you that Nanda will also be responsible for improving the technology approach of the CIA against China. On his appointment, Nand said that I am very honored with this role. It is a matter of pride for me to join CIA. I look forward to working with the agency’s powerful team of technologists and domain experts.

Moolchandani is an entrepreneur who has co-founded and served as CEO of several startups such as Oblix, Determina, OpenDNS and ScaleXtreme.

education: Before reaching this stage, Moolchandani earned degrees in computer science and mathematics from Cornell University in New York. Moolchandani then earned a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford as well as a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard. Moolchandani was educated at Bluebells School International in Delhi from 1979 to 1987.