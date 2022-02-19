Know About Girlfriends Of Young Indian Cricketers Like Rishabh Pant Ishan Kishan Prithvi Shaw Deepak Chahar Rahul Chahar

Young Indian Cricketers Girlfriends: The personal life of these cricketers, who got the salary of crores in the Indian Premier League, is also very interesting.

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive seller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022. Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 15.25 crore. Deepak Chahar remained at number two. Chennai Super Kings placed a bet of Rs 14 crore on him. Punjab Kings bought Rahul Chahar for Rs 5 crore 25 lakh. Delhi Capitals had retained Rishabh Pant for Rs 16 crore and Prithvi Shaw for Rs 6.5 crore before the auction.

The personal life of these cricketers who got salary of crores in IPL is also very interesting. Rishabh Pant has made his relationship with Isha Negi public. Deepak Chahar’s girlfriend is Jaya Bhardwaj. Ishan Kishan is dating fashion model Aditi Hundiya. Deepak’s younger brother Rahul Chahar got engaged to Ishani on 12 December 2019. Colors TV serial Udaan actress Prachi Singh is the alleged girlfriend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bharadwaj

Deepak Chahar proposed Jaya in the stadium itself after the Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021. His style made media headlines. Jaya works in a private company. His brother Siddharth Bhardwaj has been a part of Bigg Boss. Deepak and Jaya may tie the knot this year.

Rishabh Pant-Isha Negi

Rishabh Pant is the current captain of Delhi Capitals. He is also the wicketkeeper of the national team in all formats. Rishabh Pant is dating Isha Negi. Isha is no less than a model. Rishabh Pant made his relationship public in January 2019 by posting a picture with Isha. Isha is a resident of Dehradun. He is an interior designer by profession. He completed his education in Delhi and Noida. Isha lives in Navi Mumbai. From there she manages her business.

Prithvi Shaw – Prachi Singh

Prachi Singh is an actress by profession. She has been a part of Colors TV serial Udaan. Prachi is a very good belly dancer. Her dancing videos often go viral on social media. Prithvi and Prachi are not very vocal about their relationship. The rumors of their dating sparked when pictures and videos of each other were seen in their social media accounts. The two were seen together in an Instagram story.

Ishaan Kishan-Aditi Hundiya

Aditi Hundiya was born on 15 January 1997 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. After India International School, Aditi completed her business studies from St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur. Aditi first came into the limelight during the IPL 2019 final. After that the news of his affair with Ishaan came. Aditi wanted to make a career in modeling.

He started it in 2016. Aditi participated in the Elite Miss Rajasthan pageant. She was the runner-up in it. After this she won the title of Femina Miss India Rajasthan in 2017. In the same year, she was in the top-15 in FBB Colors Femina Miss India 2017. In 2018, Aditi won the title of Miss Supernatural. She represented India at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

Rahul Chahar-Ishani

Rahul often shares pictures on Instagram with Chahar’s fiance Ishani. Rahul shared a picture with Ishani during IPL-14. In the caption of that picture, Rahul wrote, Meet my hair specialist. It might surprise many to know that Rahul got engaged to his long term girlfriend Ishani at the age of 20. Not much is known about Rahul’s fiancee, as she remains in reserve.