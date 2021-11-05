know about gmail special feature which can help you

You can also cancel your sent emails. Usually, Gmail allows its users to cancel the email within five seconds of sending it. But you can also increase this time interval to 30 seconds.

Nowadays every smartphone, tablet and laptop user has a personal Gmail account. Through which they send and receive emails. Also login on other platform. Gmail has provided many special features for its customers which are very useful. But due to lack of information about that feature, many users are not able to use that feature. Today we will tell you about some such features which can be very useful for you.

Generally, Gmail allows its users to send files of at most 25 MB at a time. But many times users want to send files of more size and they are not able to send because of the file size limit. At such times, you can also upload your file to Google Drive and send it. For this, after uploading the file to Google Drive, you have to go to the compose section and click on the drive icon while sending the mail. By following this step, you can send any large file through Gmail at once.

Apart from this, sometimes there is a lot of difficulty in finding a particular old mail on Gmail. Usually people working in the office have to face these problems. To avoid such a situation, you can resort to the extended search option of Gmail. Through this, you can also search with the help of the sending address, specific email address and keywords. For this, you have to go to Settings and select the Advanced option.

You can also cancel your sent emails. Usually, Gmail allows its users to cancel the email within five seconds of sending it. But you can also increase this time interval to 30 seconds. If you want, you can also make this time interval 10 and 20 seconds. Apart from this, you can also schedule your email to be sent at a specific time. For example like you want to send some mail in the evening and you have prepared it in the afternoon itself. So you can send it at any time according to your convenience by going to the mail box and clicking on Schedule.

Not only this, Gmail gives its users the option to view their old mail even if there is no net. But to take advantage of this feature, you have to go to your settings and make some changes. First of all, you have to go to your Gmail’s settings and go there and click on Offline option to activate offline email. Along with this, you will also have to bookmark the website of Gmail. By doing this you can see your old mail even without net.