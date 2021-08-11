Know about Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana monthly premium and its benefits

Not everyone in the country can pay the premium of an insurance policy of thousands of rupees. In view of this, the Pradhan Mantri Bima Suraksha Yojana was started by the Central Government. In which you have to pay a premium of one rupee every month i.e. 12 rupees per year. In this plan, you get death insurance of Rs 2 lakh.

The special thing is that the annual premium of this plan is paid on 31 May. Whose premium is Rs 12. If there is no balance in your account by this date, then your policy gets canceled. By the way, alerts are issued to the customers to deposit the premium on behalf of the banks. In such a situation, you have to keep in mind that you have to take care of the balance in your bank account. Let us also tell you that let us tell you about this plan in detail.

When do you get 2 lakh rupees: Under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, you get a benefit of Rs 2 lakh on the death of the policyholder and completely disabled. On the other hand, if a policyholder is partially permanently disabled, then they get one lakh rupees. Any person between the age of 18 to 70 years can take cover under this scheme.

When can the policy be cancelled: If there is no balance of premium in your account then your policy may get cancelled. At the same time, if your account gets closed, then your policy can be closed. One account can be added to this scheme. The policy cannot be renewed if the premium is not paid.

For more information you can contact here: Forms for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana are available in many languages. Which includes English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Kannada, Odia, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil. For more information related to Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, click here – https://jansuraksha.gov.in/ Apart from this, for more information, you can call on 1800 180 1111 toll free number or www.financialservices.gov By clicking on .in, you can read all the information related to the scheme in detail.

Scheme can be taken from any bank: Under this scheme, you can take the policy by visiting any bank branch. The Pradhan Mantri Bima Suraksha Yojana is also being delivered to the homes by Bank Mitra. The insurance agent can also be contacted for this. At the same time, government and private insurance companies are also selling this plan.





