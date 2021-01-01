Know about west bengal student credit card scheme, how to avail, tenure and all benefits

After the formation of the TMC government in West Bengal, now Mamta Banerjee has started fulfilling her promises made in the elections. Mamta Banerjee has been quick to fulfill her promises to the students. Mamta Banerjee has launched the Students Credit Card Scheme. Under which students will be able to get a loan of Rs 10 lakh. This facility will be available to the person who has spent 10 years in West Bengal.

According to the information, the loan will be available for graduate, post graduate, doctoral and post doctoral studies in India or abroad. The most important thing about this scheme is that after getting a job, a student will be given 15 years to repay the loan. Let us also tell you about this plan.

Features of this plan: A student can take a soft loan of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher studies with the help of a credit card.

Persons up to the age of 40 years are eligible for this scheme.

After getting the job, the student has been given 15 years to repay the loan.

It will also benefit the students studying in different institutes, who are preparing to appear in the national level competitive examinations, which include IIT, IIM, NLU, IAS, IPS, WBPS.

Will also cover these expenses: This scheme will cover various institutional or non-institutional expenses to ensure that no student of West Bengal is deprived of education due to paucity of money.

The demand for education loan is increasing continuously: The demand for education loans is increasing not only in Bengal but in all parts of the country. The reason for this is the continuous cost of education in the country. Due to which parents and students are taking advantage of the facility of education loan to fulfill their dreams. By which they are fulfilling the dream of professional course or study abroad.





