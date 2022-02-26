Know Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and other starcast fees for Gangubai Kathiawadi | Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and the rest of the starcast took such fees for Gangubai Kathiawadi film
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt played the lead role of Gangubai in this film. According to the reports, Alia has taken a huge fee of 20 crores for this film. Significantly, apart from ‘Kalank’, most of Alia’s films have been hits at the box office.
Ajay Devgn
At the same time, Ajay Devgan is playing the cameo role of Rahim Lala in the film. The actors may be in the film for a few minutes, but for this they have been paid a hefty fee of 11 crores. There is no doubt that Ajay Devgan has become the first choice of all producer-directors today.
Huma Qureshi
Huma has appeared in a special qawwali song in the film. According to reports, Huma Qureshi has charged Rs 2 crore for this song. Rumor has it that Huma is also finalist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next web series.
Vijay Raj
Vijay Raj plays the role of a transgender Raziabai in this film. For which he has taken a fee of 1.50 crores. His character has been very challenging and there is a lot of discussion about his acting on social media as well.
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu made his Bollywood debut with this film. Alia Bhatt is seen romancing Gangubai in the film. Shantanu has taken a fee of 50 lakhs for this film.
Seema Pahwa
At the same time, Seema Pahwa, who is playing an important role in the film, has taken a fee of 20 lakhs. She is playing the role of Kothe’s madam in the film.
