Know all about the youngest member Jungkook's favorite drinks and foods that are always in his fridge





Ok-pop band BTS is certainly one of the hottest boy bands ever! Each member of this group has a devoted fanbase. Not a single day goes by when a member of the group or the band as an entire just isn’t trending on social media. Followers are determined to know each element about their favorite BTS member and for individuals who are the die-hard followers of its youngest member, Jungkook, here is one thing fascinating for you. Have you learnt all about the drinks and foods he loves? We all know. Additionally Learn – BTS: Do Jin’s attractiveness overshadow his unimaginable abilities? The good-looking singer spills the beans

As reported by Cheat Sheet, throughout a conjunction with BTS’ album Map of the Soul: 7, Jungkook revealed that one drink he always has in his fridge. Whereas answering random questions, he made this revelation. Effectively, it will not come as a shock to a lot of his followers that his favorite drink is Milk and he always has some saved in his fridge. Given that he has expressed his love for Milk in the previous, it isn’t very stunning, is it? In truth, in the tune Dynamite, we even noticed him gulling a cup of milk. He additionally revealed that he shares up eggs and soda in his fridge. He additional additionally remembered that he does maintain kimchi too. In the previous, Jungkook has shared about the sort of meals he likes. Ice cream, fried hen, steak and extra are his favorite. Additionally Learn – BTS: Here is how Suga actually saved the lifetime of Korean YouTube star Jihoon

One other band member, J-Hope additionally answered this query and said that he retains chilly soda and glowing water in his fridge. Okay then! Additionally Learn – BTS’ V FINALLY replies to Usher’s Butter problem video and all that ARMY needs now could be a collaboration

In the meantime, BTS is all over the information at the moment due to their newest tune launch Butter. As anticipated, the tune has turn out to be an enormous hit and it’s already at the high of Billboard charts. Followers are completely going loopy over this tune.

