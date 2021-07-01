Know Benefits Atal Pension Yojana, PM Shram Yogi Mandhan yojana, PM Kisan Maandhan yojana – These government schemes generate income, there is no shortage of money after retirement

If you also want to secure your future or say retirement time, then there are many such pension plans in which you can invest. This pension plan has been started by the central government itself. Many such schemes are run by the government so that the means of earning of the common people never stop.

Today we are going to tell you about such government pension schemes, by investing in which you will continue to earn even after retirement. In which there are schemes like Atal Pension Yojana, Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Kisan Maandhan Yojana etc., after investing in which you do not have to worry about your future or retirement planning. Let us also tell you about these plans.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY): Any Indian can invest in this scheme. For this it is necessary to have an account in your bank. The age of the investor in this scheme should be between 18 to 40 years. To get your pension in Atal Pension Yojana, you have to invest for at least 20 years. Under Atal Pension Yojana, a minimum investment of Rs 1000 and maximum Rs 5000 has to be made. In this scheme, you start getting pension from the age of 60 years.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana: This scheme was started by the central government in 2019. This scheme was started for the people working in the unorganized sectors. In this, a pension of 3000 rupees is given every month after the age of 60 years. This means that you will get 36 thousand rupees annually. According to the figures of the central government, about 44 crore people have joined this scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana: Under this scheme, pension is given to the farmers. In this scheme, any farmer between the age of 18 to 40 years can join and after the age of 60, the farmers start getting pension of 3 thousand rupees per month. That is, farmers are given an annual pension of 36 thousand rupees.

Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maandhan Yojana: This scheme was started in Jharkhand in 2019. This scheme was mainly started for small businessmen. Under which they are given pension. Under this scheme, an initiative was taken to provide social security to small businessmen. They are given a monthly pension of Rs 3000 after the age of 60.

You can register in the schemes in this way: To take advantage of these pension schemes, you can register yourself by visiting the Common Service Center. The government makes equal contribution to the pension scheme. The rules have been simplified to take advantage of the scheme. The special thing is that to take advantage of this scheme, no other document will be required other than Aadhar number and bank account.






