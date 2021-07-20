Know everything about OnePlus Nord 2 5G mobile before launch

OnePlus Nord 2 is going to be launched in India tomorrow. In this news, we will tell you everything about the phone from its price in India.

New Delhi. OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the new phone of OnePlus is going to come soon in the Indian market. The company has also revealed the launch date of OnePlus’ new mobile with this announcement from its official Twitter account. OnePlus announced a few months ago to bring 5G phones to its users. Even before the launch, pictures of OnePlus are becoming quite viral. Let us tell you in detail on which e-commerce website this phone will be available as well as what are the new features in the phone. And what is its price in India?

The phone of Oneplus is going to be brought in the market on July 22 i.e. on Thursday. It has been named Oneplus Nord 2 and this phone will have 5G facility.

when and where to get

Now after the name comes the turn of getting the phone, then let us tell you that the phone will start getting on the e-commerce website Amazon from July 22. From where you can easily order it for yourself as well as gift it to your loved ones.

Is this the future? Or did we just use a really great camera? The Sony IMX766 sensor on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s primary camera lets in 56% more light for vivid night shots that look like they’re from another era of cool.#ShotNord by Chi Chu pic.twitter.com/KvX1ft3Cj3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 15, 2021

Specifications of Oneplus Nord 2 5G

A 6.43-inch FullHD S-Amoled display will be given in the Oneplus Nord 2 smartphone.

The resolution of the display screen will be 1080×2400 pixels and the refresh rate will be around 90 Hz.

There are reports of Nord 2 running Oxygen OS 11.3 version based on Android 11.

In this display fingerprint scanner can be given.

Let us tell you that oneOneP Nord 2 5G will have a 32-megapixel front camera.

There will also be a rear camera with 50 megapixel Sony IMX766.

There will also be 8 megapixel super wide and 2 megapixel micro sensors.

OnePlus Nord 2 has MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

In addition, the phone will also have a 4500mAh battery which will also support fast charging up to 65W.

This handset from OnePlus will also have LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Also, customers will get the phone in Blue Hedge, Gray Sierra and Green Woods Colour.

cost

Now talking about its price in India, the price of OnePlus Nord 2 5G with 8GB RAM 128GB storage has been kept around Rs 31,999. Also, the price of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been kept around Rs 34,999.