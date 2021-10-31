Know how many times you can update name, date of birth and gender in your Aadhar card

Aadhar card is an important document. Its use for identification This document is widely accepted by many public and private departments as it contains not only personal details but also biometric information of individuals. Hence, it is very important to update the name, address, phone number and date of birth on the Aadhar card as and when required. Change in Aadhar card is done by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI has stated that there is a limit for updation in Aadhar card. In which details like name, date of birth and gender can be changed only up to a limit.

Many such changes can be done online in the Aadhar card holder, while some updates can be changed at the Aadhar center itself. There is no option but to visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centers for this. UIDAI also charges some fee for making changes in the document from the cardholders.

How many times can you update your name in Aadhar card?

UIDAI in its official announcement has clarified that cardholders can change their name on the Aadhar card up to a maximum of two times. You can change the name by sitting at home through online.

How many times can you update your date of birth on Aadhar card?

To change the date of birth, the cardholder can only change the difference of three years. If the date of birth in the Aadhar card is more than three years ahead or more than three years behind, then you cannot change it. Cardholders can update the address on the Aadhar card only once.

Read also: These electric scooters come in a price of up to 70,000, get a range of up to 121 km in a single charge

How many times can you update your gender on Aadhar card?

Like the rules related to change of date of birth, cardholders can change gender only once on the Aadhaar card. UIDAI had clarified in the notification published in 2019 that holders can update the gender only once. Apart from this, if you want to make changes in other things like mobile number in Aadhar card, then you have to go to Aadhar center. For all these changes, you have to pay some fee at the Aadhaar center.