Know How To Buy Cheap Property In Summer – Summer Vacations: A Golden Opportunity To Buy A Home With Travel, Fun

New Delhi. Summer vacations are about to start. This means that a lot of fun and roaming around in the long holidays is going to be perpetuated. You can take advantage of this opportunity to find and buy the property of your choice along with roaming. This is because you will have no shortage of time. On the other hand, the property market has come to a standstill for the last two months due to the general elections. In such a situation, there is a sales pressure near the developers. You can take advantage of this golden opportunity to get a good deal in a low budget.

These benefits will be available if you buy a house in the summer season

Generally, most home purchases in India take place during the festive season i.e. from October to January. Very few people think of buying a house in summer. Due to this, house sales remain sluggish in summer. In such a situation, if you go for home shopping, you can easily get a good deal because there is pressure on the developers to sell. There is a good chance that you can get a flat at a good location for a low price. On the other hand, in the festive season, you will have to invest more for the same property.

Various discounts possible without asking

To increase sales in summer, you can get many offers from developers without asking. He can offer you various discounts ranging from the interior of the flat. Antriksh India Group is also giving many types of offers this time. Home buyers can take advantage of this at our ready to move and under construction properties.

Coincidence of seeing the house with the whole family

The biggest advantage of home searching and finalizing in the summer is that you can like or dislike the house with your entire family. Your children will be together. He will be familiar with the facilities available in the society. At the same time, you will be able to easily get more information about the society in summer, how is the lifestyle here or will it be? If the society is ready to move then you will be able to easily get feedback from many people. You cannot get this benefit in winter or festive season.

no shortage of time

You have no shortage of time in summer vacations. You can spend time looking for a flat of your choice. If you like, you can also negotiate with the developer in a good way.

GST – also the benefit of cheap loans

GST rates on under-construction properties have been reduced from April 1. On the other hand, the interest rate on home loans has also come down. This is the best time to take advantage of it. If you wait, property prices are bound to rise in the next two to three months as developers will no longer be able to take advantage of input credit. That is, the cost will increase, which will be possible to compensate by increasing the price. At the same time, in many reports, there was talk of increasing demand, but there has been a decrease in the launch of new projects. Its effect will also be seen on the market in the coming time.