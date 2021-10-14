Know how to check name in the list as BJP NDA Prime Minister Narendra Modi handles keys of PMAY-U houses to 75,000 Beneficiaries in Narendra Modi digitally handed over housing to 75,000 beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana in 75 districts of UP before Assembly Elections, know how to check name in the list

During this program, Modi also interacted with the 75 thousand beneficiaries selected under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in all the districts of the state by distributing keys. Besides this, Modi also flagged off 75 smart electric buses for Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad and Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) handed over houses through digital medium to 75000 beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Shahari Yojana’ on the occasion of a three-day conclave organized on the theme of New Urban India in Lucknow, the capital of UP. The PM inaugurated the program organized at the Indira Gandhi Foundation in the capital, in which he was accompanied by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition based on modern housing technologies put up at the Conclave-cum-Expo on the occasion. This program has been organized under the joint aegis of the Urban Development Department of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Integrated Command and Control Centers, Intelligent Traffic Management System and Urban Infrastructure at Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Ayodhya under Smart City Mission and in various cities of the state under AMRUT Mission. Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 75 development projects worth Rs 4,737 crore for drinking water and sewerage constructed by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

Check the name in the list like this: Is your name in the list of beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana or not? Checking this is very simple. You have to go to the website of pmaymis.gov.in and after that on the top bar on the homepage, you will get the option of ‘Search Beneficiary’. Click on it, then the option of “Search by Name” will open. If you click on it, you will be directed to a new page. Now here you will be asked for Aadhaar number, after which your status will be revealed. If you are not registered, a message of ‘No Record Found’ will appear.

According to the information available on pmaymis.gov.in, a total of 113.56 lakh houses have been sanctioned, while 50.83 lakh houses have been completed. At the same time, central assistance amounting to Rs 112898 crore has been released.