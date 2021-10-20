Know How to link Bank Account with WhatsApp to use UPI Payment Services in simpler way

Facebook’s instant messaging vertical WhatsApp has started payment services for all users in India. For this, WhatsApp has also changed the chat space in the new update. With this, UPI payment can be used on WhatsApp itself. The company has made these changes with the aim of making payments and transactions easier for the user. Let us know how we can use it and what are its other features.

Started in November with limited users

Facebook launched WhatsApp Payment Service in India in November last year. Then this service was made available only for a limited number of users. After this, in June 2021, the company expanded its scope and WhatsApp Payment Service became available to most users. After the new update, now all WhatsApp users in India can use the payment service.

New update made WhatsApp payments easy

Before this update, WhatsApp Payments was relatively difficult to use. To use it, one had to click on the three dots in the top right corner of the chat screen and select the More option. Then came the payment option. Now WhatsApp has given the facility of payment in the chat space itself. For this, a rupee sign has been given next to the attachment option on the left side of the typing bar. WhatsApp payments can be used by clicking on it.

Add bank account like this

When you click on this option, you will be asked to add a bank account. Here you will be told that you will need to add a bank account to receive or send money on WhatsApp. Here you will also get to know how many people in your contact list are using WhatsApp payment services. At the bottom you will find the Get Started button, clicking on which will start the process of adding a bank account to WhatsApp.

Those who run WhatsApp from a different number will have this problem

However, those people who keep the primary number and WhatsApp number separate will face problems in using this service. WhatsApp payment service is only for those numbers, which are linked to some bank account or the other. If you do not run WhatsApp from a number linked to your bank account, then to use WhatsApp payment service, you will need to run WhatsApp from that number.

WhatsApp Payments claims protection

Once you go to the next step to add a bank account, you will see the explanation. WhatsApp says that all your payments are protected with a personal UPI PIN. WhatsApp neither stores your UPI PIN nor your complete bank account number. WhatsApp payment service is based on the transaction of money between two banks. For this, UPI regulated by the Reserve Bank is used. After this, you will have to agree to the WhatsApp Terms and Privacy Policy of WhatsApp Payments. Consent is also required from the payment provider’s terms and privacy policy.

How to link Bank Account with WhatsApp