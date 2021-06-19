Know How To Save Your Vehicles In RAiny Season – Reduce Damage To Vehicles During Floods, Follow These Steps

The sudden deluge in large parts of India has caused great damage to the lives of human beings as well as their property on a large scale. Mumbai: 27 people died and over 120 were injured when a wall collapsed in a compound due to heavy rains. This year the city recorded 540 mm of rain in a span of just 48 hours.

Hundreds of public and private vehicles were submerged in this flood water and these vehicles were found in poor condition when the water receded the next day. The remains of cars scattered on the roads and flyovers tell of how their owners must have left them in the same place and ran to save themselves.

Also read – Now in preparation to open offline store Flipkart, starting from Bangalore

It is unsafe to pass any vehicle, especially a car, through water during a flood because you don’t know when the water level will rise, clogging your car’s central door locking system and causing you and other people inside the car to stop. Will leave him trapped inside. In Mumbai and other places in the country where floods due to rains are common every year, this has led to a huge spike in the number of motor insurance claims. Fortunately for the insurers, some car owners try to start the engine with an external crank (crank) which further aggravates the damage. Most car owners get their vehicles towed and take them to a nearby garage to be repaired. For example, this year only a few reports of motor engine damage were reported and as a result the claims were not as high in comparison.

Since engine damage is not always covered under a motor insurance policy, you need to ensure that both your car and you are protected during a flood. Take a look at the points given below and know what can be done to minimize the damage to both humans and vehicles in this situation.

Also read – Shock to SBI account holders! 0.75 percent reduced interest rate on FD, interest rates on loans also cut

1. During a flood, do not stay inside the car. Lower the car windows and keep the doors open. Because if the water level outside the car rises you can get stuck inside. If this is not done then it can be fatal for everyone in the car. Get out of the car and try to speed up to a higher place. Remember that human life is more valuable than any car, no matter how expensive that car is.

2. Make sure the distance your car was submerged from where it left a mud-filled water streak on the outside. This will tell how far the water was on the car. If the water level has not gone above the doors, it means that serious damage to your vehicle may occur. But the moment you notice that the water level is approaching the dashboard baseline, immediately call your insurance provider or servicing unit and follow their instructions.

3. Look at the car’s fuel system. Older cars need to have all the fuel removed. Brakes, clutch, power steering and coolant (cooling gas or liquid) should be replaced.

4. If the engine of the vehicle has been under water for some time and especially if it is completely submerged, it is advisable not to start it immediately after coming out. If you do this there is every chance that water will get inside the engine and twist its internal rods. Depending on the make and model of the vehicle, a damaged engine can cost anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

5. Always increase the speed of the car when driving through floods to prevent water from entering the exhaust.

6. Avoid starting the car for a few days if possible, so that any water drop left in the air duct can damage the engine.

Also read – ED raids the premises of Mallya’s close friends, many important clues found

7. Often service providers insist on removing the battery to avoid a short circuit accident. So when you connect the battery back, make sure that you have checked all the electrical systems one by one. Starting with the horn, check the headlights, indicators and then the air conditioning, stereo, power locks, windows and seats and even the end key lights. If you notice anything wrong, contact your mechanic immediately.

8. Enlist the help of a tow service to take the car to your nearest garage or service provider for a complete checkup. When the tow van or tow vehicle is on the way, begin to dry the vehicle so that moss and rust do not settle in it, but do not accidentally try to start the engine with an external device or starter. Try drying the wet interior of the car with a dry cloth. Remember that if the vehicle was submerged in salt water, the damage could be even greater because salt water is more damaging.

9. Buy a comprehensive motor insurance policy that has the facility to cover special add-ons as per the requirement, so that you are not financially burdened. The insurance done by you will help to cover the maximum damage done to the car, so that you will have to pay the least amount out of your pocket.

10. Your vehicle should be covered by insurance for any damage or damage caused by heavy rains and floods. While buying any motor insurance, carefully read the fine lines written below including the entire paper, so that your car can get the best protection cover.