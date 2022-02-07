Know Lata Mangeshkar’s last song released in 2019, titled Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, a tribute to the Indian Army | Lata Mangeshkar’s last song, the names of brave soldiers will become emotional after this song – Video

Gayatri Mantra was recorded

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in December 2018, where a mantra was played for both of them with a message from Lata ji. According to the report, Lata ji recorded the Gayatri Mantra in just one take.

last movie song

If we talk about his last film song, then his last Bollywood song was sung in the film Rang De Basanti released in the year 2006.. Luka Chuppi.. which was composed by AR Rahman.

At the same time, the film Veer-Zaara released in the year 2004 was his last album, in which he sang songs like ‘Tere Liye Hum Hain Jiye’, ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’, ‘Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan’.

songs that were never released

There are many such songs in Lata Mangeshkar’s career, which were never officially released even after recording. One of these songs was shared by Vishal Bhardwaj on social media on his birthday in September 2021. The lyrics of the song are- ‘Ok Nahi Laga’.. This song has been written by Gulzar.

The Guinness Book of Records

In 1974, The Guinness Book of Records listed Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in history, stating that she reportedly produced “at least 25,000 singles in 20 Indian languages” between 1948 and 1974. , duet and chorus backed songs”.

