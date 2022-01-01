know Mukesh Ambani has given what responsibility to Anant Akash and Isha in Reliance

Mukesh Ambani, while encouraging his three children, said that I can see the passion that my father had in my father to contribute to the development of India and bring change in the lives of millions of people.

Mukesh Ambani, who took over as the chairman of Reliance after the death of his father Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002, has started the process of making a successor. At a family function organized on the birthday of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani said the younger generation is now ready to take on the role of leadership. Now I want to speed up the process of successor.

In the family function, Mukesh Ambani also said that we should guide and enable him. We should encourage them too. During this, Ambani while encouraging his three children said that every day I feel the passion, commitment and devotion of all three towards Reliance. I can see in these three the passion that my father had in contributing to the development of India and making a difference in the lives of millions. However, during this time he did not mention when he wanted to retire. Let us know what responsibility Mukesh Ambani has given to his three children Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is on the board of directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures. Isha joined the board of directors at the age of 24. Isha received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University in 2013. He also worked briefly with the consultancy firm McKinsey before joining his family business. Isha also launched the fashion portal AJIO. The branding and management of this company is in his hands. Isha is married to Anand Piramal.

Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani studied economics from Brown University and worked with Jio before becoming a director of Reliance Group companies. Aakash being the head of strategy of Jio, watches its product development closely. Apart from this, he is also on the board of Jio Platforms. Akash has also been instrumental in strategic investment deals with companies such as Facebook, Google and Intel. Akash, like his sister Isha, is on the board of directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures.

At the same time, Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, also plays an important role in many companies of Reliance Group. 26-year-old Anant Ambani has also been a Brown University student like his brother. In February last year, he was made the director of Reliance’s oil to chemical business, which was to look after the refining and petrochemical business. But the oil to chemical business plan did not take off. Later, Anant was appointed to the board of solar companies responsible for Reliance’s green energy business. The company is investing $10 billion in green energy over the next three years.