Know that one incident after which the father had decided to give music education to Lata Mangeshkar

Bharat Ratna and Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. Lata Mangeshkar has given her melodious voice to more than 30 thousand songs in 20 languages. Lata Mangeshkar has spent a long time in her life, either in the studio or singing songs. But do you know when and how did Lata Mangeshkar start her singing career?

Lata Mangeshkar’s tenure of six decades has been full of achievements. His romantic voice took his bag of Na Jaane Kitne awards. Sometimes the pain spread due to his voice, sometimes everyone was forced to dance and sometimes the soldiers standing on the border got support. Lata ji put out all the emotions from one throat.

Lata Mangeshkar’s father Dinanath Mangeshkar was a stage singer. It was from here that Lata also started getting training in music. Lata started learning music at the age of just five. Along with Lata, her sisters Asha, Usha and Meena also received this education.

It is said that at the age of five, Lata Mangeshkar got a chance to work in a play for the first time. But here he did not have to sing a song but to act. In such a situation, it is said that his career got the first break in acting. But singing attracted Lata Mangeshkar more than acting.

It is said that in the year 1942, Lata Mangeshkar had recorded her first song for Kitty Hussal but Lata ji’s father did not like her singing this song, he also got this song removed. After this his father had decided to give him music education, but his father died in 1942 itself, after which the family went through a very bad time.

Many musicians had initially refused to give you work because of the thin voice. Lata ji was compared with Noorjaha, the famous playback singer of that time. But gradually on the strength of your passion and talent, you started getting work. The amazing success of Lata ji made Lata ji the strongest woman in the film world.

