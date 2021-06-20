Know The Health Policy Which Cover Your Health Exp In Abroad – Invest in a health insurance policy that covers your treatment expenses abroad

As the current global trends towards an organized world are changing, so is our understanding of modern and better healthcare facilities. In the last few years, more and more people have started looking for better treatment outside India. There are many reasons behind this growing international activism. While money-rich patients want to get the best medical services, others are also looking for less-expensive treatment abroad. Here everyone should know that getting treatment abroad can be very expensive, so it would be convenient for you to have a policy that covers the cost of treatment abroad as well. To meet the rapidly growing needs amongst the consumers, many health insurance companies in India have introduced policies that provide adequate global coverage. Apart from providing regular cover, these special policies additionally provide you coverage against any medical emergency while traveling abroad and even during pre-planned international hospitalizations.

Before availing this service, it must be ensured that you have opted for overseas treatment as a specific add-on or if it is explicitly provided in the policy.

Royal Sundaram- Lifeline Elite (Critical Illness)

The Lifeline Elite plan from Royal Sundaram offers the best of health coverage in India as well as abroad. This policy can be purchased by anyone above 18 years of age and is available as an individual plan as well as a family floater plan covering the policyholder, his/her spouse and children. Under the policy, the insurance company offers various sum assured options like Rs 25 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore. The various medical benefits offered under the Lifeline Elite plan include coverage for critical illness, international treatment, critical illness and accidents.

Max Bupa’s Heartbeat Individual – Platinum (Critical Illness)

This policy provides worldwide medical coverage for certain diseases such as heart attack, certain types of cancer, stroke and certain brain diseases. To buy the policy, the adult policyholder must be at least 18 years of age, and there is no upper age limit. However, people above the age of 40 have to undergo a pre-medical checkup. The most important thing is that the claim will have to be treated in a network hospital. The various benefits of the policy include pre and post hospitalization expenses, cashless treatment, emergency medical transportation and second medical opinion. However, this policy does not cover travel and accommodation expenses. The Sum Assured option starts from Rs 15,00,000, and can be bought in coverage options of Rs 20,00,000, Rs 50,00,000 and Rs 1,00,00,000.

Signa TTK- ProHealth (Emergency Hospitalization)

The ProHealth plan from Cigna TTK Health Insurance Company provides worldwide coverage for hospital emergency treatment. This service will be available only if the policyholder is out of the country and is not in a position to return back to India for treatment. For treatment abroad, it is necessary to obtain a medical emergency certificate from an accredited doctor at the place of treatment. The claim will be accepted only after the necessary certification. However, under the policy, the insurance claim is paid to the policyholder on reimbursement basis as cashless facility is not available in this plan. The claim payment is made in Indian Rupees and payment will be made only after the patient returns to India.

HDFC ERGO – Health Suraksha Global (Planned & Critical Illness)

HDFC ERGO Health Suraksha Global is another unique health insurance plan that offers complete health coverage. This plan provides health cover not only in India but all over the world. Under Suraksha Global Plan, the policyholder will be free to decide where he/she wants the treatment across the world. In case the treatment is done abroad, the medical expenses under the above cover are paid. However, a deductible of $100 is made for the cover as per the terms and conditions of the policy. This policy works best for pre-plan hospitalization and is available in Sum Assured from Rs.25 Lakh to Rs.2 Crore. The minimum age to join this policy is 91 days, there is no maximum age limit.

Apollo Munich – Critical Advantage Raider

Critical Illness Advantage from Apollo Munich Health Insurance is a critical illness rider, which provides coverage for 8 major diseases abroad. Also covers travel and lodging expenses of one family member. This rider can be bought with a health insurance policy (Easy Health and Optima Restore) with a minimum sum assured of Rs 10 lakh. The Critical Advantage Raider is offered on an individual basis and has two versions – $250,000 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) and $500,000 (approximately Rs 3 crore). The various diseases covered in the policy include neurosurgery, cancer, coronary artery bypass surgery, heart valve replacement/repair, live donor organ transplant, pulmonary artery graft surgery, aorta graft surgery and bone marrow transplant.