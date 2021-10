Suniel Shetty got RE customized this avatar, got ‘Anna’ written on the bike and his name; Know- which ones and keep bikes-cars? Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty took delivery of his customized Royal Enfield Machismo 500 which is modified by Vardenchi; See his Car & Bike Collection – Suniel Shetty got RE customized this avatar, got ‘Anna’ written on the bike and his name; Know- which ones and keep bikes-cars?