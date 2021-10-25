Know these rules of motor insurance before not having a driving license and modification in the vehicle, otherwise the insurance claim may be rejected.

It is heard from the mouth of many people that their motor insurance claim has been rejected. Many reasons are given behind which. Not having a driving license. There will be an accident while driving while intoxicated. Even if you do not get the vehicle registration and insurance done in your name, your claim may not get rejected. Today we are going to tell you many more such reasons that your claim may be rejected.

Not knowing about the policy and add-on cover

One of the common reasons for claim rejections and complaints from people is that certain specific losses are not covered under the policy and need to be purchased separately for add-on cover. “For example, engine failure or depreciation loss is not covered in the basic policy and you have to buy a separate engine protector and zero depreciation add-on cover,” says Tarun Mathur, CBO, Policybazaar.com.

car sent for repair

A common mistake is to get the vehicle repaired on its own and then inform the insurer. This is a mistake, says Pankaj Arora, MD and CEO, Raheja QBE General Insurance because it is difficult for the company to track and repair the accident, which makes it difficult to assess the damages and approve the claim. This is why you should contact the insurer, so that they not only assess the damage but also provide roadside assistance and take the information and take the car to the garage.

commercial use of vehicle

If you have purchased a car for personal use but have started using it for commercial purposes, the claim will be rejected in case of an accident.

withholding or misrepresenting information

If false disclosures or material facts have not been disclosed at the time of purchase of the policy, such as no-claim bonus or falsification of pre-existing damages, the claim is bound to be rejected. Similarly, if someone gives false information about the accident or damage caused while filing a claim, the claim can be rejected.

lack of insurable interest

This means that the owner has failed to register and do insurance in his name. In such case the claim will not be entertained by the insurer.

On modifying the vehicle

Modifying the vehicle If you install a CNG kit, add accessories or modify the vehicle body in your car, you must notify the insurer immediately. Otherwise your claim may get rejected in case of an accident.

Policy Guidelines

If you do not comply with the limitations of the use clause in your policy, the claim is liable to be rejected. Therefore, if you are not driving within the specified geographic limits or if the vehicle does not have the specifications listed in the policy, such as a particular engine capacity, the claim is likely to be denied.

no driving license

If the person driving the vehicle does not have his/her license at the time of the accident, the claim will be rejected. In addition, he must have a valid license that has not expired and is for the type of vehicle specified. For example, if he has a license to drive only two wheeler but an accident happens while driving the car, the claim will be rejected.

drunk driving

Whenever someone drives under the influence of alcohol and gets into an accident, his claim gets rejected. Since it is illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol in India, any claim arising out of an accident caused by drunken driving will be rejected.

late reporting

If you do not inform the insurer about the accident on time, your claim may get rejected. Its time frame is usually 24-48 hours. In such a situation, you will have to inform the insurance company within this period.

Delay in renewing the policy

Delay in renewing the policy can also delay the rejection of your claim. If your vehicle gets into an accident during this time then your claim will not be considered.

The post Knowing this motor insurance rule before not having a driving license and modification in the vehicle, otherwise the insurance claim may be rejected appeared first on Jansatta.

#rules #motor #insurance #driving #license #modification #vehicle #insurance #claim #rejected