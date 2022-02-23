Know what are the features in both the phones, which is better, what is the price

Jobs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G VS Realme 9 Pro: Both these smartphones have been launched in February 2022 and OnePlus and Realme company are known for their better technology.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs. Realme 9 Pro: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and Realme 9 Pro smartphones were launched in the month of February. Both these smartphones are available for online and offline sale. If you are not able to choose between these two smartphones according to your need before buying a smartphone, then there is no need to worry. Because here we are going to tell about the best smartphone based on the features, specifications and price of both these smartphones of OnePlus and Reality. Let’s know about it….

Price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs. Realme 9 Pro – OnePlus launched Nord CE 2 5G smartphone in two variants. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version has been priced at Rs 23,999. At the same time, the price of 8GB + 128GB storage version of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone has been kept at Rs 24,999. At the same time, the price of Realme 9 Pro + 5G is Rs 26,999 and the starting price of Realme 9 Pro is Rs 17,999. Where Reality Pro will get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the same time, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in Reality Pro +.

Features of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Smartphone – Photography enthusiasts will not be disappointed by buying the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. Because OnePlus has given 64MP primary camera in the rear in this smartphone. Apart from this, 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and 2MP macro lens have been given in the rear. At the same time, this smartphone has a 16MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling.

If we talk about the power of Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, then this smartphone has a battery pack of 4500mAh which supports 65W fast charging. Along with this, the smartphone has 5G, 4G LTE, dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Features of Realme 9 Pro 5G and Pro + 5G – The Realme 9 Pro 5G features a 120Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will compete with the Infinix Zero 5G, Vivo T1 5G and Moto G71 5G, while the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will rival phones such as Mi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Moto.


