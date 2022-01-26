Know what is the story of ASI Baburam, who was given Ashok Chakra posthumously by the President

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded Ashok Chakra (posthumously) to ASI Baburam of Jammu and Kashmir Police. ASI Baburam’s wife Reena Rani and son Manik received the honor from the President. Despite being injured during an encounter, ASI Baburam had killed three terrorists. ASI Baburam showed his bravery and saved his comrades.

This was the time for the brave terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir Police. ASI Baburam was part of 14 encounters during his service in the Anti-Terrorist Group, in which 28 terrorists were killed. Baburam, posted in SOG, was martyred after killing three terrorists in his last operation on 29 August 2020. He had been fighting for three to nine hours.

That evening of 29 August 2020 when the encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started. At Pantha Chowk, ASI Baburam along with his team was keeping an eye on the vehicles passing through the highway. During this, three terrorists on Scooty came and attacked a CRPF jawan, the terrorists also snatched the weapon of the CRPF jawan. After this, the terrorists fired indiscriminately and reached the nearby locality.

After this, ASI Baburam along with his associates chased the terrorists and surrounded the house. First, the operation to rescue the people trapped in the house was started. During this the terrorists were asked to surrender. But the terrorists started firing on Baburam. But he did not back down and here he was confronted by the commander of Lashkar, Saqib Bashir and he was killed in no time.

Terrorist Saqib Bashir and his two accomplices Umar Tariq and Zubair Ahmed were killed in the encounter. At the same time, ASI Babu Ram, who was injured during the operation, was taken to the hospital but his life could not be saved. Please tell that Baburam was born on 15 May 1972 in village Dharna in Mendhar area of ​​Poonch district.