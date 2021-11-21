Know what message this photo gives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow on a three-day visit to attend the 56th DGP IGP Conference. During this he also met CM Yogi Adityanath. During this meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath has shared a photo on his Twitter account, in which PM Modi is seen walking with his hand on his shoulder and is seen discussing something.

Sharing his picture with the PM, CM Yogi has expressed his views through a poem. He tweeted, ‘We have set out with a pledge, by dedicating our body and mind, with the determination to make a sun rise, to go higher than amber, to make an India new.’ At the same time, after the appearance of this picture, once again the round of discussions in the political corridor has started.

we have left

by giving one’s soul

stubbornness is to make a sun rise

to go higher than amber

make a new india pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

This photo of Modi and Yogi has come to the fore at a time when assembly elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh after a few months. Actually, there has been a discussion in the political corridors for a long time that all is not well between PM Modi and UP CM. Since, the Yogi government had come under criticism for the management of the corona virus in the state and the issue of dead bodies in the Ganges. During that time, along with BJP leaders, many representatives of the state government had questioned the working style of their own government.

Some MLAs and MPs of the ruling party wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, citing lack of proper medical facilities to the patients during the Corona period. It was being said since the matter caught up that there is a rift between the two (Modi and Yogi) and they do not like each other.

However, after the latest photo surfaced, political experts and analysts are now deducing that they are all mere speculations. It is clear from the photo that the PM has a hand over the CM. Recently, during the election rally, Modi had also praised Yogi, calling him a Karmayogi.