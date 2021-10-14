Know when Honda’s first electric scooter will be launched, will compete with Ola, Chetak and Ather

The second largest two-wheeler company in the same segment is planning to launch its first electric scooter. It is discussed that this electric scooter will compete with popular electric scooters like Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Ola S1, Simple One and Bajaj Chetak.

Honda Motorcycle and Electric Company is preparing to launch its first electric scooter in India next year. According to the report, it has been told that the BENLY electric scooter is being tested and it is also being considered how and whether to launch it in India or not. But seeing the interest of people moving towards electric vehicles, it is believed that Honda can launch electric scooter. Let us tell you that Hero is also going to launch its electric scooter next year itself.

It is being told that Honda Motor can launch the electric scooter at the global level. It is planning to launch an electric scooter that can be used for daily commute as well as commercial use. Honda is also gathering information about the market situation before launching the electric vehicle. Honda is also discussing this with the dealers.

Electric scooter demand in India

In view of the rising prices of petrol and diesel, people are moving towards electric scooters. Apart from this, the government is also encouraging the use of electric vehicles to reduce pollution. Due to this the demand for electric scooters has increased in India. There is a demand for popular vehicles like the already launched electric scooters Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Ola S1, Simple One and Bajaj Chetak.