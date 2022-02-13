Jobs

Know which phone to buy between Samsung galaxy s22 ultra or apple iphone 13 pro max

Know which phone to buy between Samsung galaxy s22 ultra or apple iphone 13 pro max
Samsung galaxy s22 ultra gives direct competition to iPhone 13 Pro Max. In such a situation, if you are not able to decide which of these phones would be appropriate to buy, then here you are being given complete details.

Samsung Galaxy has launched the latest flagship smartphones of the S series this year. In this, many smartphones have been introduced Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Talking about Samsung galaxy s22 ultra, this phone is the most special and big smartphone of the company. At the same time, experts say that the Samsung galaxy s22 ultra gives a direct competition to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In such a situation, if you are not able to decide which of these phones would be appropriate to buy, then here you are being given complete details.

Samsung and iPhone Displays
The display on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the display on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Promotion OLED display, which offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Specifications of both
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been launched with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery, with up to 45W fast charging support. Further, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, offering a new 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The smartphone comes with a 4,352mAh battery, which supports up to 20W fast charging.

camera
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been launched with a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, and two 10MP telephoto shooters. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 40MP shooter. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a triple camera setup that includes a 12MP telephoto lens, a 12MP wide angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 12MP TrueDepth camera has been given for selfie.

Design
Talking about the design of both these devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been introduced with the in-built S Pen slot. The smartphone now looks like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which was launched in 2020. It comes with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch front panel. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a square-shaped camera module, which provides an edgy look. It has a triple rear camera. The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with an ultra-curved display, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a flat-edged design.

Price
If you talk about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, then it can be bought for a price of Rs 94,990. On the other hand, talking about Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, it offers 128GB storage with a price of Rs 1,29,900. However, you can also take exchange offers on this.


