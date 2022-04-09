Know Which recharge plan cheaper and beneficial with 30 31 days validity in Reliance Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea

Following the instructions of the Telecom Regulatory TRAI, telecom companies have introduced plans for 30 and 31 days. Or you can also say that companies have offered recharge plans for the calendar month. However, their recharge plans are a bit expensive as compared to plans with a validity of 28 days.

After the order of TRAI, Reliance Jio first introduced the calendar month prepaid plan and after that Airtel and Vodafone Idea also introduced the month-long plan. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea has introduced four plans with a validity of one month. Let us know in whom what is being offered and who can be beneficial for you.

Reliance Jio

Jio has introduced Jio Freedom plan of Rs 296 for 30 days recharge pack, which gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. In the prepaid plan, you are also being given 25GB data for the month. Along with this, access to Jio apps is also being given. In such a situation, if you use less data and want to recharge for a month, then this plan can be better.

Airtel

Airtel has two prepaid plans with a validity of 30 days. There is a similar pack of Rs 296, which offers 25GB data for 30 days, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day along with subscription to Airtel apps. At the same time, 2GB data is given per day for 31 days in the plan of Rs 319. Also unlimited calling and 100 messages per day are given.

Apart from this, Airtel is also offering free trial subscription of Amazon Prime Video for 1 month. Here you are being given both plan to use less data and use more data, from which you can choose any one.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea’s 30-day prepaid plan starts at Rs 327, which is Rs 31 more than Jio and Airtel packs. Rs 327 offers 25GB data for 30 days with unlimited calling and 100 SMS for one day. Apart from this, there is also a plan of Rs 337, which gives only 28GB data along with calling and messaging support with a validity of 31 days.

Apart from this, Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 111 and Rs 107 plans. For Rs 111, Rs 111 gives talktime at the rate of 1 paisa per second. And in this, 200MB data is also given with a validity of 31 days. Whereas in the recharge plan of Rs 107, talk time of Rs 107 is charged at 1p per second and 200MB data is available in it for 30 days.