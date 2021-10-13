Know who is best in Style, Engine, Mileage and Price here

If you want to buy 125 cc segment bike. So here you can know who can fit in your budget between TVS Raider vs Hero Glamor.

Among all the bike segments present in the two-wheeler sector of the country, the 125 cc segment bikes have been the most in demand in the recent two years. The reason for which is their strong engine and style as well as getting mileage.

If you also want to take a similar bike which is stylish as well as strong in terms of engine and mileage. So here we are telling about those two bikes of this segment in which these three features are available.

For this comparison, we have selected TVS Raider and Hero Glamor bikes, in which you will know the complete details of both from the price to the features and mileage to the specification.

TVS Raider: This bike has been recently launched by TVS Motors, which the company has launched in the market in two variants. The bike has 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which is fuel injection air oil cooled spark ignition engine.

This engine generates power of 11.38 PS and peak torque of 11.2 Nm. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

The front wheel of the bike has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake, with which the bike’s tires are tubeless.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter. This mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 77,500.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Hero Glamor: This bike of Hero MotoCorp is a popular bike of 125 cc segment. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

The bike has been given a single cylinder 124.7 cc engine which is an engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine can generate power of 10.84 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

The combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80 kilometers per liter. The starting price of the bike is Rs 75,900.