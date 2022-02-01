know who is hindustani bhau vikas phatak mumbai police arrested

Hindustani Bhau: Mumbai Police has arrested YouTuber Vikas Phatak Farf Hindustani Bhau for inciting riots. Vikas Phatak is alleged to have instigated the students. It has been arrested by the Dharavi police of Mumbai.

Hindustani Bhau had reportedly asked the students to gather near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. So that demand for cancellation of offline examination for class 10 and 12 on Monday can be raised.

what is the matter- According to the police, Hindustani Bhau had uploaded a video on Instagram inciting the students. The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Prevention of Rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Defacement of Property Act. Recently, students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding online examination.

After the protest, it emerged that Hindustani Bhau had asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area. On Monday, a large number of students had gathered outside the minister’s house, following which the police resorted to mild lathi-charge to stop them. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok had said on Monday that action would be taken as per law against anyone responsible for instigating the students.

Who is Hindustani Bhau- Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak is heavily influenced by the character of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the original film, and has appeared in the same look several times. Vikas Phatak was born on 7 August 1983 in Mumbai. He did his schooling from St Andrew’s High School in Mumbai. After this, he completed his graduation from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

Vikas Phatak started putting videos on YouTube in 2013. In which abusive words abound. He got more popularity when he reached Bigg Boss 13. He got entry in Bigg Boss house through wild card. He is known by many names like- Bhau, Hindustani Bhau, Bablu Bhaiya, Vikas Phatak etc. Apart from YouTuber, Vikas Phatak also works as a news reporter for Daksh Police Times, a local newspaper in Mumbai.