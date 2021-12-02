Know who is worth the money in price, mileage, and style here

If you want to buy a bike with long mileage, then you can know here which is a better option in Hero HF Deluxe vs Bajaj Platina100.

In the two-wheeler sector, there are many bikes offering long mileage, which also come in low budget, in which the largest number of these bikes are from major companies like Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki and Hero.

If you want to buy a long mileage bike for yourself, then know here the complete details of two popular bikes of the country which give long mileage with style in low budget.

Here we have Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina 100 bikes for comparison, in which you will get to know the complete details of both of them from price to features.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe is a low-weight mileage bike that the company has launched in five variants, the company has installed 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

In which this engine can generate maximum power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm and this engine is given with 4 speed gearbox.

In the braking system, the company has given drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a combination of alloy wheels and tubeless tires has been given.

Regarding the mileage of Hero HF Deluxe, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of up to 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Hero HF Deluxe price starts from Rs 52,700 (ex-showroom Delhi) which goes up to Rs 63,400 in the top variant.

Bajaj Platina 100: Bajaj Platina is preferred for its long mileage, due to which it is counted on top of its company’s best selling bike, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

Bajaj has installed a single cylinder 102 cc engine in this bike, which is a DTSI engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.3 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Bajaj Platina 100, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 96 to 100 kmpl.