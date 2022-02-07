Know whose songs Lata Mangeshkar used to listen to in the last days, earphones were ordered in the hospital

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Sunday. He was cremated with state honors at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar has done her whole life only in the name of music. Even in the last days of life, she continued to breathe peacefully with the help of music. Lata Mangeshkar, who spent most of her life singing songs, knows whose voice did you listen to in the last days?

Lata Mangeshkar had asked for earphones to listen to songs in the hospital and she was listening to her father’s songs. Writer Harish Bhimani, who wrote the biography of Lata Mangeshkar, has given information about the last moments of Bharat Ratna in an interview given to Aaj Tak. This information has been given to her by Lata ji’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. He told about the last two days of Lata ji.

Harish was told by Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hydaynath that Lata didi was missing her father at the last moment. She was listening to her father’s songs and tried to sing them. Lata Mangeshkar was forbidden to remove the mask in the hospital, but still she tried to sing by removing the mask.

Also Read ‘Lata, you made me cry today’, when Jawaharlal Nehru had tears in his eyes after hearing Lata Mangeshkar’s voice

Last Recording of Lata Mangeshkar’s Life: Lata Mangeshkar recorded her last song ‘Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki’, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai as a tribute to the Indian Army and the nation. It was released on March 30, 2019. His last album was Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara in 2004. Talking about his last recording, he recorded Gayatri Mantra and Ganesh Stuti for Isha Ambani’s wedding.

Also Read Know that one incident after which the father had decided to give music education to Lata Mangeshkar

Tears spilled from the eyes of Jawaharlal Nehru: The magic of Lata Mangeshkar’s voice mesmerized everyone. When Lata Mangeshkar sang the song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ for the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had tears in his eyes.

The post Lata Mangeshkar used to know whose songs she used to listen to in the last days, earphones were ordered in the hospital appeared first on Jansatta.

#songs #Lata #Mangeshkar #listen #days #earphones #ordered #hospital