Know why Facebook is shutting down the face recognition system, the faceprint of one billion people will be erased

Social media platform Facebook announced late Tuesday that it would be shutting down the face recognition system. Let us tell you that the company will discontinue the face recognition system which it introduced back in 2010. Regarding this, it was informed by Facebook that with the closure of this system, it will delete the faceprints of more than one billion people.

Let us tell you that on Tuesday, Jerome Pecenti, deputy head of the Artificial Intelligence Department at Facebook’s new holding company ‘Meta’, informed through a blog, “This step will be the biggest change in the history of technology towards the use of face recognition. In the blog, he wrote that more than a third of active users on Facebook accepted the service’s settings and they were also successful in identifying them.

It is worth noting that the task of this facial recognition software was to identify the pictures uploaded on Facebook and tell the users. So that the people present in the photo can be tagged. However, now it is being discontinued by the company.

Pecenti wrote on his blog, “People who have opted out of the face recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos. Now Facebook will erase the facial recognition template used to identify them.

Actually, because of this technology, Facebook has faced many legal action in the last few years. Regarding this decision, Pecenti explained in his blog post, “This technology has many concerns among users, and the rules governing its explicit use are still in process. As such, in the face of this uncertainty, we believe it is appropriate to limit the use of this technology.

According to a report, Facebook plans to remove it by December this year but at the same time it is also known that the company will not eliminate DeepFace. Let us tell you that the name of the holding company of the social media platform Facebook has now been rebranded as Meta.

In fact, for some time, there were continuous reports that Facebook is about to do a re-branding. For the time being, it has been clarified from Facebook that in this change it will not change its corporate structure.