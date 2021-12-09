Know why Sridevi asked Jhanvi Kapoor to learn from Anil Kapoor’s performance! Why did Sridevi ask Janhvi Kapoor to learn from Anil Kapoor’s performance?

Anil Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi delivered several iconic blockbusters between the 80s and 90s, including Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai and Jaambaaz. The scintillating on-screen pairing shared unparalleled chemistry and infectious energy, turning every film into a huge hit and a memorable drama. During an interaction, actress and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor revealed that her mother always asked her to watch Anil Kapoor’s performances and learn from him.

In the panel discussion, where the Ageless star was also present, the young actress said, “Anil Chachu (Kapoor) was her favorite co-star. I think the scenes and the work she did were filled with special energy.” “She always asked me to watch her performance. And she never really talked about any other actor except Chachu (Anil Kapoor).

She used to tell me that you need to see his work, and you need to see how hard he works. She always asked me to watch his comic timing, especially after No Entry which was unmatched.” Talking about her experience of watching Anil Kapoor’s stellar performances in Nayak and Mr. India, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I couldn’t watch the action sequences of Nayak and Mr India. I used to cry

It was hard to see everyone. She (Sridevi) told me once the thing is, you think it’s because he’s your uncle, who is great and lovely, but actually it’s because he has K thing as an actor. where they can have fun which is very flirtatious and intense.

He has one thing that most actors don’t have that he can make you feel bad for him. They have a vulnerability that not many people have. Meanwhile, one cannot miss Anil Kapoor’s bitter-sweet reaction. Moreover, the actor said that he feels blessed as an artiste to work with Sridevi.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 16:15 [IST]