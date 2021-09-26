Known for feuding with immigrants, a TV star wants to run a city many call home

The PSD has since lost the vote to Chega, and analysts say that may be partly why the party is so interested in Ms. Garcia. In many ways, her campaign seems less about whether she wins—the PSD hasn’t run Amadora in years—but more about changing the party’s image to accomplish more at the political peak.

“It’s a sign that they are trying to engage with a far-right ideology,” said Marina Costa Lobos, a political scientist at the University of Lisbon. “By choosing this woman as the candidate for Amadora, who is ethnically diverse, they are validating a certain discourse.”

For her part, Ms Garcia says she is often misunderstood. In an interview, she spoke of growing up in Mozambique (where her father was based as a geologist), and upon arriving in Portugal at the age of 12, she said that an experience gave her the challenge of being an immigrant from Africa. informed about. Although white, she claims some black ancestry (from a grandmother), noting that many of her relatives are deeper than her.

However, in her television appearances, Ms Garcia, 45, has a different tone. In 2016, she became a commentator on “SOS 24”, a television show focusing on crime news, and soon became known for her provocative language and heated debate style, which often included yelling at people who disagreed with her in the studio. Was. Hate crimes were one of her most passionate topics.

In 2019, Luis Giovanni dos Santos Rodrigues, a 21-year-old student from Cape Verde, was on his way home from a party when a group of men armed with belts surrounded him and his friends. They beat Mr dos Santos, who died a few days later in the hospital.

Ms Garcia soon stepped into the debate over whether the attack should be treated as a hate crime.